UPDATE: Delays on M23 following collision

Drivers are facing queues and delays on the M23 this lunchtime (Wednesday July 5) following an accident.

Two lanes have been closed as emergency services deal with the incident on the M23 northbound between Juntion 9 and Junction 8 M25 after a collision involving and HGV and a car.

The incident is expected to clear between 6pm and 6.15pm, while normal traffic conditions are expected between 7pm and 7.15pm.

There are currently delays of one and a half hours.