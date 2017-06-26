UPDATE: Dramatic video of Crawley business park inferno

This dramatic video captured with a drone shows the full extent of this morning’s inferno at a business park near Crawley Down.

The aerial video, taken by photographer Eddie Mitchell, shows a huge ball of fire raging and several explosions sending plumes of thick smoke billowing into the air at Rowfant Business Centre in Wallage Lane.

The major fire at Rowfant Business Centre. Picture by Eddie Howland

The fire service was called at 1.15am this morning, Monday, June 26, and around 60 firefighters and 12 engines attended.

Crews remain on the scene as investigations into the cause take place.

There are no reports of any injuries.

