UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after accident on A273

A man has been taken to hospital after an accident on the A273 in Pyecombe this morning (July 20).

Emergency services were called to the accident in Clayton Hill, near Pyecombe Golf Club, just before 9am.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The accident inolved two cars and one person was trapped.

“A man was rescued and taken to hospital.”

Police said officers were currently at the scene and the north side of the road had been closed.

He added: “Recovery has now been called so the road should fully open soon.”

Slow traffic has been reported following the accident.

