Wimpy franchisee sees shop makeover

The franchisee for Horsham’s Wimpy has seen the completion of shop front refurbishment works at Horsham’s Wimpy restaurant thanks to the council’s grant scheme.

Mo Ennaamaoui, 58, of Millthorpe Road, began working at Wimpy nearly 40 years ago, when he recalls traffic passing through.

Mo started there cleaning and cooking when he was just 17 when the restaurant was based in the Carfax, working there for four years before the fast food chain moved to its current home in West Street.

He worked his way up to be manager and eventually became franchisee in 2000.

Mo said: “It was something for after school and it carried on. It’s nice seeing Horsham change over the years.”

Cabinet member for the local economy Cllr Gordon Lindsay said: “Mohammed has run Horsham town centre’s West Street Wimpy franchise for over 38 years and we were delighted that he took advantage of our shopfront grant scheme which was part of the West Street refurbishment project.”

He added: “It’s good news that such a memorable brand on our high street continues to invest in the future; I am pleased to take this as an opportunity to mark Mo’s contribution to many people’s memories of Horsham life and trust there will be many more to enjoy.”

Mo has built up amiable rapports with customers, some of whom have been visiting him for decades.

Mo said: “Meeting people is my favourite part of the job, I am naturally a peoples person.”

He added: “As long as I am healthy I will carry it on.”

Mo met his wife Catherine in 1979 when she came into the restaurant as a customer.

Together they have two children and two grandchildren.

Mo’s longest serving employee of six and a half years, Bayram Perek credits Mo for his own lengthy career at Wimpy, saying: “His lovely friendship with everyone is what has kept me here.”

He also received praise from head office. Wimpy UK general manager, Chris Woolfenden said: “Mo is a valued member of the Wimpy family.”

He added: “As one of our longest-serving franchisees, it’s great to see his local community supporting him today as Wimpy continues to be part of the thriving Great British high street.”

Mo said: “I thank everybody for their help and support during the refurbishment.”