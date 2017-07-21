Your news: Ten years of Crawley’s Rathayatra

There was music, singing and dancing on Saturday as Crawley hosted its tenth Festival of Chariots.

A statement from the organisers said: “Last Saturday 15th July Crawley saw its tenth Rathayatra, or Festival of Chariots, take place in town centre.

Festival of Chariots (Rathayatra) in Memorial Gardens, Crawley. Pic Steve Robards SR1716334 SUS-170717-125244001

“With a free vegetarian meal, live music and puppet shows, henna and face painting for the kids and various other stalls – it was the perfect day out for the family.

“Despite a change in venue from Town Centre to Memorial Gardens, guests came out in throngs to witness the hand-drawn chariot being pulled through the gardens.

“Passersby were amazed at the vibrancy of the whole festival, and noted how the gardens were buzzing with activity during the entirety of the event.

“The colours, music, and aroma all created a festival for the senses. Delicious vegetarian food was provided free to everyone courtesy of Food for Life London.

Festival of Chariots (Rathayatra) in Memorial Gardens, Crawley. Pic Steve Robards SR1716332 SUS-170717-125231001

“Live music with singing and dancing accompanied the chariot as it went around the gardens – a group of people even took this party through town centre!

“Organisers noted how the new venue created an intimate environment that was constantly lively and welcoming throughout the day. The gardens allowed for more space for the festival and guests took advantage of this and spent more time wandering through the stalls.

“The members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness all helped to put this festival together – and seeing it run for the past ten years gives them hope that it will continue for many years into the future – in a bigger and better fashion!”

Festival of Chariots (Rathayatra) in Memorial Gardens, Crawley. Pic Steve Robards SR1716315 SUS-170717-125219001

