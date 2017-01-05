LETTER: Big well done to the cycling lads

I would like to say a huge ‘well done’ to the lads (including my grandson Devon Fender and his friends, including Thomas Howard-Bold, Michael’s older brother) after their mammoth cycle ride from Liverpool to Crawley stopping at (and having a huge welcome) from many football clubs on the way.

They had the long drive to Liverpool from where they got on their bikes outside Goodison Park and started cycling every day forsevendays to raise money for Michael Bold aged 13 who is going through cancer and wanted to raise £10,000 for his cancer charity. There were ups and downs, aches and pains but they persevered and arrived to tumultuous applause at The New Moon Pub in Crawley. They raised the £10,000 and more (final figure will be known soon). Michael couldn’t be at the welcome as he was taken back into hospital while the lads were cycling so that was really sad. We all thought of him and wish him luck. I just felt I had to write and tell them all how impressed I am with all of them and of course all their supporters.

Val Ward

Crawley

