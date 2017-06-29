LETTER: Family reunion

Re: family reunion.

Any descendants of Granny Heath of Ifield Road, West Green, the families of Mary Hunt. Mabel Butcher and Elsie Finch. Other families have been notified.

We have cousins (Flo Lacquox’s daughter) coming over from Canada this August hoping for a meeting of cousins at the Plough in Ifield one evening.

Please contact Stella (granddaughter of Granny Heath) on 01293 883635.

Stella Berrisford

Worth

