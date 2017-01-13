LETTER: Put your spare time to good use

Leading children’s charity Barnardo’s is encouraging people to put their spare time to good use as it gets ready to launch a new volunteer recruitment drive.

With 20,000 volunteers across the UK from all walks of life, ages and abilities, Barnardo’s is still keen to recruit more people in your area willing to donate their time in 2017. Our volunteers offer their time in our shops, in fundraising activities and directly with children, young people and families across the country. There are also special opportunities for young volunteers and university students.

Volunteers get involved for many reasons - to support Barnardo’s work and cause; to do something unusual and inspiring or to learn new skills and improve their CV. It is also an opportunity to meet new people. The contribution of our volunteers is invaluable and we simply couldn’t exist without their support. In turn we will support all Barnardo’s volunteers and provide full training to them. If you’re interested in volunteering with Barnardo’s, please get in touch at http://www.barnardos.org.uk/volunteering

Jonathan Whalley

SE & Anglia Regional Director, Barnardo’s

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.