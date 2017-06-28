CRICKET: Crawley Eagles suffer first defeat of season at hands of Haywards Heath

Eagles crashed to their first defeat of the season when they were beaten by 41 runs at Haywards Heath.
Sussex Premier League Division 3
Haywards Heath 196-8
Crawley Eagles 155
The visitors won the toss and elected to field, Heath got off to a slow but steady start but a quick fire 38 from Tim Upchurch at the end of the innings helped the hosts get to 196-8 of 53 overs.
Anjum Zafar was the pick of the bowlers with 3-35 off his 15 overs.
Eagles’ reply started off badly as both openers were out with the score on 27, Callum Smith, Ollie Bailey and Jayden Wright all picked up a brace of wickets each to stop any meaningful partnerships developing.
As a result the visitors ended on 155 all out, well short of their target.
Only Fallah Uddin 34 not out provided any resistance.
Eagles welcome Chichester Priory on Saturday in a first versus second league table clash.