Three Bridges gain fine win after bowlers impress

After having three games in a row rained off, Three Bridges hosted promotion rivals Billingshurst at the Barker/Meads ground.

Billingshurst were just seven points off Bridges who started the weekend joint on points with Eastbourne in second, making this fixture potentially a make or break day for both teams.

Olle Blandford won the toss and put the opponents into bat on a soft pitch, though Billingshurst had the better of the opening stages.

Tom Haynes and Stuart Barber took to score to 47 before Adrian Chappell came into the attack and bowled Barber for 20.

The middle overs were dominated by the Bridges spin attack with Chappell controlling the other end. Mike Rose got the dangerous Haynes for 34 which sparked a change in momentum.

Achit Patel bowled a scratchy looking Andy Barr with a beauty before Chappell bowled overseas Ed Varrell middle stump for 0.

After being 67-1, Billingshurst collapsed when the pressure was on. Patel got another caught by Anish Param and Matt Blandford came back to get Burroughs who was the main stay of the innings with 37.

Rose had his second when Max Hollander was LBW. Paraam came on and picked up two easy wickets before Matt Blandford bowled Ben Williams who couldn’t lay bat on ball.

A superb bowling and fielding display from Bridges restricted Billingshurst to 121, five bowlers taking 2 two wickets each.

Bridges chased the total fairly comfortably despite some difficult spells.

Krishan Nayee, 16, got a good ball from Barr to be out for 4 but after that Bridges managed to accumulate efficient partnerships. Danny Alderman and Paraam put on 30 together before Alderman was LBW for 17.

Paraam looked set and comfortable before a rush of blood lead them to sky one of Williams and was caught for 23.

Blandford and Conor Golding dug in and despite not making it look easy, they put on 25 to take the score to 86. Blandford was LBW for 15 before Walker was bowled for 0. And when Golding was out for a patient 17 Bridges still needed 30 to win.

Tom Blandford and Mike Rose saw the team over the line with ease however as the Billingshurst bowling fell apart as the seamers came back on.

Tom ending with a 19 that was worth a lot more in the bigger picture.

Bridges ended 125-6 and stay joint-second with Eastbourne, they travel to bottom of the league Portslade next week.