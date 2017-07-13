CYCLING: Crawley star Dunlevy wins World Cup golds

Crawley cycle star Katie-George Dunlevy and her tandem partner Eve McCrystal have won two more gold medals in top notch events.

Representing Ireland in the third UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup in Emmen in the Netherlands, they won the 25k time trial in 34.17 ahead of Great Britain by 50 seconds.

Dunlevy, from Gossops Green said: “We really enjoyed the time trial. It was as if we were one person on the bike. We had a strong and consistent ride.”

They then won the 75km road race. In the last 1.5k they moved past Poland and Greece and Great Britain.

Dunlevy said: “It had to be one of our best wins of a road race; using our brain as well as brawn to get us that win and the gold.”

Earlier in the season she won double gold with McCrystal in Italy plus a gold and silver with Katharine Smyth in Belgium.

At the end of August the pair have the Road World Championships in South Africa.

Dunlevy said: “It will be upon us before we know it and so need to carry on working hard and believing we can win in South Africa.”