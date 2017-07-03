Dutch media report Crawley Town have signed striker Thomas Verheydt from MVV Maastricht

Dutch media are reporting that Crawley Town have signed striker Thomas Verheydt.

They have said the 25-year-old Dutchman is arriving on a three-year contract.

Measuring 6ft 3ins tall, he has scored 15 goals in 61 appearances since 2015 for MVV Maastricht.

Reds fans are getting excited:

Commenting on Crawley Town 4 Life Facebook page, Jason Bates said: "Looks decent on the videos. Cox and Enzio with the supply from the wing and playing off Matt Harrold. Additional height to the team as we lacked last season. Lets get behind him and welcome him to the club."

Steve Herbert said: "I'm sorry, but this guy looks the business! A 3 year deal too?! So that's our seventh summer signing!

"How many more shall we sign? Four more players and we can go with a whole new starting eleven! Even then some people would still complain!"

Paul Searle said: "1 in 4 for a number 10 is pretty damn good I don't think most realise he is a long term replacement for MH."

Paul Clark said: "Let's give the lad a chance he will give defenders in Lge two a hard time."

Alan Candlish said: "He is mustard and will get 25 goals this season-FACT!!"

Paul Clark added: "Think he will be better than Collins and with another forward working off him we will have a forward line like when we had McAllister and Tubbs up front."

Tim van Donselaar said: "It is a good player, very strong! I have see him many times at MVV Maastricht - Almere City FC."