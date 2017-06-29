FAN'S VIEW: Even Spurs are a selling club so Crawley Town's sale of James Collins to Luton Town was inevitable

Just like Gwion Edwards, Tyrone Barnett, Matt Tubbs, Kyle Mcfadzean and Joe Walsh. If Crawley Town have an asset worth selling then sell they will.

After all, isn't that how all football clubs survive, by selling their best assets.

Crawley Town fan Steve Herbert

Even Spurs are a selling club.

Only the elite of the elite in the footballing world can hang on to their best players.

James Collins' inevitable departure has caused quite a stir amongst Reds fans.

For a few reasons. Two things have niggled me about this sale.

Firstly for a player who has scored over 20 goals in a season, is only 26 years of age and still has two years to run on his contract, the reported sum of £250,000 does seem a bit on the cheap to me.

Hopefully the actual fee is higher and the club have put a clause in place that we will receive a cut of his next transfer fee.

Because to be honest I'm sure he will move on again for bigger money, and certainly to a bigger club than the Hatters.

Secondly why Luton? A club that I and many other Reds fans still class as rivals.

A rivalry that was born during our battle to the 2010/11 Conference title that Crawley ended up winning at a canter.

For the player himself I'm sure JC wanted out, he knew full well what an excellent season he had, in let's face it a struggling Reds team.

For James Collins I'm sure financially he has bettered himself with this move, so I don't hold any grudges against the player.

Although I just know he is bound to score against us next season. Most departing Reds players do.

Not since the goal scoring prowess of Matt Tubbs and Tyrone Barnett had we seen a striker so deadly for Crawley.

But let's remember five of Collins' goals were from the penalty spot.

He also produced a couple of glaring misses, those that travelled to Barnet and Accrington last season will know what I'm talking about.

But there is no doubt he will be missed.

What the fans want to see now is movement from the board and from Harry Kewell and Warren Feeney to sign a couple of exciting strikers.

Let's be honest we needed a couple of full-backs and a striker before JC's departure.

Now we need two front men. It's just a shame HK and WF aren't a tad younger, as both were excellent strikers in their day.

If our owners want to keep the fans on board, then actions will certainly speak louder than words right now.

All Reds fans know the current squad needs quite a bit of bolstering before the big kick-off at home to Port Vale on August 5th.

Whoever lines up in JC's shirt next season, let's just hope he has the same impact as Collins did. Otherwise we could be in big trouble come May.