Cox could be selected for Wycombe trip, says assistant Feeney

Crawley Town make the trip to Buckinghamshire as they take on Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow (Saturday) and assistant coach Warren Feeney says Dean Cox could be selected.

Promotion-chasing Wanderers are struggling to find form as they look to pick up a win for the first time since beating Cambridge United away from home on October 7.

Feeney with head coach Harry Kewell

Feeney is expecting a difficult game but feels that, if his side show some confidence against their struggling opposition, they can take all three points back to Sussex.

Feeney said: "Gaz (Gareth Ainsworth) is a very good bloke. He gets his players working hard and he was like that as a player.

"It's going to be a very difficult game for us. I've got a lot of respect for them. They're more than capable in this league as he's taken them in to the playoffs. I think it's going to a tough game for us.

"We got a result there last year but he's got new players and they've regrouped but we've just got to focus on ourselves and be confident."

Long term absentee Dean Cox is a slim possibility to be featured at the weekend, but for the Reds there are no other injury problems.

Feeney added: "Dean has got a couple of issues he needs to sort out. He could be selected this weekend but we'd need to speak to the physio to see how he is, but everything else is looking good."