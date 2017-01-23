Crawley Down Gatwick beat the big freeze and earns victory at Eastbourne

Despite nearly all over matches in Sussex being postponed through frozen pitches, Crawley Down Gatwick managed to beat the weather gained a 2-0 win at Eastbourne Town.

Goals by Sam Cane just before half-time and Oli Leslie in the 94th minute earned the three points.

Eastbourne Town V Crawley Down Gatwick - Crawley Down scorer of their first goal (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170122-231554008

After a rather underwhelming performance a week earlier, the Anvils travelled to the South Coast to The Saffrons, home of Eastbourne Town and the Beachy Head Ultras.

For the game itself, the homesters made the first noise with David Smart and Evan Archibald combining, with the latter firing straight at keeper Andy Greaves.

This was followed by a 35-yard free-kick by Dan Bolwell that was well over.

After these early attacks the Anvils started to make inroads, with Oli Leslie setting Williams Peauroux free to test keeper Greg Nessling.

Eastbourne Town V Crawley Down Gatwick -Eastbourne goal is disallowed (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170122-232538008

Leslie was beginning to cause problems for the Town’s defence, taking advantage of long balls and defenders being slow on the turn.

Minutes later a Dan Sullivan corner had Cane heading over, with 20 minutes on the clock Peauroux’s shot was hacked clear.

Town were coming back more into the game, but resolute defending allied to poor finishing meant the Anvils were not too duly overworked.

A Town corner found Ethan Strevett in space, but tigerish tackling blocked out any further danger.

Chances were becoming more frequent for the Anvils up front as Sam Cane and Oli Leslie ably supported by Peauroux from midfield.

Their habit of holding back on the final delivery meant that at times these chances were being delayed and the opportunity was lost.

Town got more into the game again with Jason Taylor cutting in to fire over, and Archibald trying to chip Greaves without success.

With the clock now showing 45 minutes the Anvils finally broke through after yet another attack the ball ran loose to Cane in space to tuck home to give the Anvils that interval lead.

With the advent of the second half, plus the Ultras in full cheer, one awaited the possible Town comeback.

Strevett’s fierce shot was turned away by Greaves and a corner being headed wide by Archibald.

Town started to throw caution to the wind in an attempt to gain control, but throughout the half the Anvil back-four held firm determined not to lose control.

The pace was non-stop with knocks now taking place, with Greaves needing attention, followed by Blair Cooney, an infringement in the Anvil goalmouth on 75 resulted in a penalty for the Town, but Strevett blazed well over.

It was all-change on the Anvil bench to shore up the 11-man wall, with Tom Gannon on for Cane, and Sonny Barton on for Cooney.

As the minutes ticked by, and well into added-on time came the Anvils’ second goal as Leslie made no mistake the second time round after his initial shot rebounded.

Crawley Down Gatwick: Greaves, B.Cooney (Barton), Martin, Day, Goodwin, Spence, Sullivan, Peauroux, Cane (Gannon), Leslie, Thomas

Attendance: 235

Man of the Match: Blair Cooney

