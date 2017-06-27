Crawley Town director Selim believes: 'Harry Kewell is the person to get us where we want to be'

Crawley Town director Selim Gaygusuz is really enjoying working with new head coach Harry Kewell.

He sees it as ‘a great honour’ to be alongside such a famous name from the sport and hopes the former Liverpool star is here for the long-term.

Gaygusuz reckons the Aussie legend is the man to bring success to Reds.

He said: “For me it’s a great honour to be working with a Champions League winner.

“I believe I can learn a lot from him and Warren Feeney, who is a former international, also.

“Harry’s a great character and I’m looking forward to the friendlies. He likes to work extra hard, which is an important quality.

“Harry is the person to get us where we want to be. The fans will love him!

“He has high aims and ambitions - I love to talk to him and we speak every day.”

Gaygusuz revealed Kewell first contacted the club through his agent and impressed them in the interview.

He said: “We want to work with him for years so we can have a stable manager.”

