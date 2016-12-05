A fan’s view: Fans should forgive and forget Yeovil

Some games you need to instantly forget and move on.

Crawley’s 5-0 defeat at Yeovil last Saturday was one of those games.

Crawley Town fan Steve Herbert SUS-160111-112347002

Being a football fan, these freak results and performances happen now and again.

As long as these results don’t become a regular feature, then us fans can forgive and forget.

Dermot Drummy certainly wasn’t making any excuses afterwards in his post-match interview. We simply didn’t turn up.

Unfortunately it happens, remember our 6-0 defeat at Morecambe in our debut football league season or the 5-0 loss at Walsall during our relegation from League One.

It’s all about how the boys react to this latest set-back and they have a great opportunity to put this right in the EFL Trophy match at Coventry City on Wednesday night.

The biggest disappointment from the massacre at Yeovil was that we didn’t build on the fantastic home win over Grimsby the week before.

A lot of fans would have left the Checkatrade Stadium that day thinking that we had turned a corner. Unfortunately that obviously isn’t the case.

Defensively we just weren’t at the races again and when your goalkeeper is the man of the match that just reflects how much worse the result at Yeovil could have been.

Reds’ goalkeeper Glenn Morris, who has been absolutely outstanding since he came into the team, produced another heroic performance.

What we need to do now is find stability and let’s hope we’ve had our one and only hiding for the season.

With the busy Christmas fixture period fast approaching, we will certainly have able opportunity to start picking up points again.

Although the squad will certainly be stretched, I just hope we don’t pick up too many more injuries along the way.

Losing Matt Harrold through injury again last week in training was a huge blow.

He had looked back to his best in recent weeks with a couple of superb goals and some great performances.

He really does make us a better team when he’s available.

I will be travelling to Crewe on Saturday expecting a huge reaction and hopefully this time we can get a positive result.

How the hardcore Crawley Town fans that travel the length and breadth of the country could do with something to cheer on the road!

