Crawley 1 Hartlepool 0: Big crowd sees Collins clinch fourth successive home win

Crawley Town’s ground-breaking Pay What You Want day saw more than 4,000 fans see Reds beat Hartlepool Utd 1-0 this afternoon.

Reds clinched their fourth successive home win thanks to a 63rd mimute goal by James Collins which was his 14th goal of the season.

The larger than normal Crawley Town crowd for their match against Hartlepool. Pic: PW Sport Photography SUS-170114-163411002

Playing in front of 2,000 more fans than normal, Reds fielded an unchanged side from that which beat Yeovil 2-0,

Recent signing Dean Cox making his second appearance on the left of midfield.

Jimmy Smith had the first chance of the game when he lifted a shot from the edge of the area well over the crossbar.

Billy Clifford then struck an effort from just outside the area wide of the post as Reds looked for the opening goal.

Dean Cox in action for Crawley Town against Hartlepool. Pic: PW Sport Photography SUS-170114-163650002

In-between those chances James Collins actually had the ball in the net but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Cox then had anther powerful shot pushed away by keeper Adam Bartlett as Crawley continued to press.

At the other end a swerling attempt from Sean Kavanagh was saved by Glenn Morris and put safely behind for a corner.

Reds went close to scoring in the second half when Enzio Boldewijn crossed from the right and James Collins headed narrowly over the bar from just a few yards out.

Crawley took the lead in the 63rd minute when Collins rose to head home a superb cross by Cox.

Bobson Bawling replaced Boldewijn to a great reception from the fans and soon had a go on goal after a good run down the right, on ly to be denied by keeper Bartlett.

REDS: Morris, Young, Payne, Connolly, Boldewijn (Bawling 76), Smith, Yorwerth, Clifford (Henderson 86), Collins, McNerney, Cox (Roberts 69)

Subs: Mersin, Blackman, Djalo, Watt

HARTLEPOOL: Bartlett, Featherstone, Bates, Amond (Paynter 60), Woods (Walker 86), Allesandra, Richards (Oats 81), Harrison, Laurent, Donnelly, Kavanagh

Subs: Dudwinski,Deverdics, Hawkins, Martin

REFEREE: Darren Handley

ATTENDANCE: 4,266 (435 away)

MAN OF THE MATCH: James Collins

