Crawley 3 Whitehawk 1: Bawling brace books Reds’ place in semi-final

Crawley Town recovered from conceding an early goal to book their place in the Sussex Senior Cup semi-final with a 3-1 victory over Whitehawk.

New signing Kevin Lisbie gave Whitehawk an early lead which was cancelled out thanks to a Conor Henderson goal.

Conor Henderson equalises for Crawley against Whitehawk. Picture by Phil Westlake SUS-171001-211641002

Bobson Bawling then gave Reds a 3-1 lead with tow more first half goals.

Former Crawley fans’ favourite was ruled out from playing by a knee injury suffered on Saturday but enjoyed seeing the Crawley faithful from the sidelines.

Reds fielded a completely different team with 11 changes from the side which beat Yeovil 2-0 on January 2.

The Hawks handed first starts to new signings Kevin Lisbie, the former Charlton and Leyton Orient striker and central defender Brian Howard (Wessex League).

Bobson Bawling scores Crawley's third goal against Whitehawk. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sport Photography) SUS-171001-211554002

Hawks’ goalkeeper Tom Stewart, (ex-Harrogate and Whyteleafe) made his second appearance for the club.

Whitehawk took the lead in only the third minute when Lisbie turned in at the far post a corner taken by Brian Howard.

Crawley wasted no time in getting back on to level terms when two minutes later Henderson netted in the bottom corner following a one-two with Sanchez Watt.

Bawling then gave the home side the lead in the 14th minute from close-range after being supplied by Jason Banton.

Bawling scored his second goal of the game with a brilliant individual move, breaking through the defence to score on 28 minutes to make it 3-1.

The score remained the same until half-time although Crawley went close with an effort by Banton on the left which ran across the goalmouth and Bawling could not connect to.

In the second half Bawling saw a shot blocked on the line after Banton’s cut-back.

Roberts saw a shot go wide from the edge of the area and for the Hawks, skipper Glenn Southam was denied from a block by Addison Garnett.

Whitehawk had a goal disallowed when Danny Mills nodded into the net but it was ruled to be off-side.

Sanchez Watt enjoyed a busy second half playing as Reds’ lone strriker, he twice struck wide and once lifted the ball over the bar.

REDS: Mersin, Arthur, Banton, Roberts (Boldewijn 64), Blackman, Garnett, Bawling, Tajbakhsh, Djalo (capt), Henderson, Watt

Subs: Morris, Connolly, Smith

WHITEHAWK: Stewart, Hamilton, Harding, Howard (Faveral 60), Reid (Marrimon 68), M’Boungou, Abdulla, Southam (capt) Mills, Lisbie, Osborn (West 52)

Subs: Rodrigues, Lengka

Referee: Mark Meeten

Attendance: 390

