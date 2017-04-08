Crawley boss Drummy believes they should have beaten Plymouth

Disappointed Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy admitted he thought his side deserved to take three points against Plymouth.

He thought they played some good football but the result was spoiled by defensive errors.

Crawley Town FC v Plymouth Argyle FC. . Pic Steve Robards SR1706716 SUS-170804-160401001

Drummy said: “We’ve lost the game again and our position in the table is not quite right, we should have had three points and gone up the table.

“It is disappointing and the more pressure they apply, the more you let them into the danger area, the more that is likely to happen.

“Disappointed but not with the actual performance of the boys. When we did put our foot on the ball through Billy (Clifford) and Coxy (Dean Cox) we played some decent football.

“And when you get the goal and get in the driving seat, I thought we would probably see the game out.

Crawley Town FC v Plymouth Argyle FC. Nasty challenge 16 mins. Pic Steve Robards SR1706741 SUS-170804-154704001

“It was a bad weekend for certain people but the team ethic and the team courage I was pleased with.”

Drummy believes Crawley handed Plymouth the game through their own errors.

He said: “I don’t think Plymouth found a way of winning, we gave them a way of winning.

“The players who gave away errors, they know it. We will have to pick it up and we will have to go again on Tuesday and see who plays next week.”