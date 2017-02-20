Crawley’s Tajbakhsh goes out on loan and scores on debut for Wealdstone

Crawley Town player Aryan Tajbakhsh scored on his debut for Vanarama South side Wealdstone during their 1-0 win away to Margate on Saturday.

He joined them on a 28-day loan to get match practice and made the most of it by scoring an impressive goal to clinch the three points.

Reds head coach Dermot Drummy said: “We’ve let Aryan go out on a month’s loan to Wealdstone.

“We’ve got players here who are going to get opportunities with the squad being trimmed a little bit.

“This is a good chance for Aryan to go and get some games under his belt for the next month at a competitive level.”

The midfielder departed the Checkatrade Stadium for a month having made nine appearances in total for the Reds so far this season.

His debut for the club came in the Checkatrade Trophy victory over Colchester United - and the midfielder went on to play the remaining three matches that the Reds played in the competition.