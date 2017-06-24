Crawley Town chief Selim delighted with summer business

Crawley Town director of football Selim Gaygusuz is hoping the club can make two more new signings over the summer.

If all goes to plan he hopes for the club to be able to make an announcement of a fourth new player in seven days.

This follows a busy summer so far with three new signings already completed in Dannie Bulman, Moussa Sanoh and Panutche Camara.

He said: “We are working on bringing in a couple more players at the moment.

“We cannot announce who they are because of competition.

“If everything comes off there could be some news to announce next week!”

Gaygusuz is happy with the three new signings the club has made so far over the summer.

He said: “Dannie Bulman is a world class pro’, someone who runs thousands of kilometres from box to box. I was really pleased as we faced competition from another club to sign him, but he chose us.

“He loves the club and wants to be part of our success and importantly is a player who has won the league before.

“Dannie knows exactly how to work, how to eat and is a motivator in the changing room.

“Moussa Sanoh played in the Dutch Championship, the same league as Enzio Boldewijn.

“He can play in four positions: left wing, right wing, number 10 or striker.

“He played for Holland under-18s and 19s and in the Youth Champions League for PSV Eindhoven.

“We were watching him for the last four months - I think he will step up and will play at a higher level.

“He came to London, met us and spoke to Enzio who recommended it highly as a family club and he loves the club.

“Panutche Camara (from Dulwich Hamlet) is only 20 and is a back-to-back attacking midfielder.

“He is a very young, up and coming attacking talent who we believe will add a lot to the squad.”

Gaygusuz is keen anyone coming to Crawley has a good character and attitude and wants to play hard for the shirt.

He said: “We don’t want players who are only looking to play for 60 minutes.

“We want players who want to give 110 percent and want to play for 90 minutes plus stoppage-time. People who want to play for the shirt.

“We want someone with a great passion.

“I don’t care where we we are in December, but where we finish after the 46th game!”