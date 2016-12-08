Crawley Town ‘disappointed’ settled Inland Revenue matter was on High Court list

Crawley Town have expressed their disappointment after an Inland Revenue petition still appeared on the High Court list, despite being told it would not.

The club had settled the matter on October 17 but the petition was still listed to appear on Monday (December 5).

A spokesperson from Crawley Town said: “The club was in discussion with Inland Revenue over a PAYE matter and outstanding arrears were paid on October 17.

“Inland Revenue informed the club on October 26 that the matter was closed and that the petition would not be listed to appear on December 5 in the High Court.

“The club are disappointed that the petition still appeared on Monday, five weeks after we were told this would not be the case.”

At the brief hearing, Mr Registrar Stephen Baister, dismissed the petition brought by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs after being told by their counsel Maxim Cardew: “The debt has been paid in full.”