Crawley Town sign Rhys Murphy on loan from Forest Green for rest of season

Crawley Town have signed fans’ favourite Rhys Murphy on loan from National League club Forest Green until the end of the season.

It will be his second spell at the Checkatrade Stadium following his successful spell last season on loan from League One club Oldham Athletic.

Dermot Drummy, Kelly Derham and Selim Gaygusuz with new signing Rhys Murphy

Playing under previous manager Mark Yates, the former Arsenal youth scored nine goals in 15 appearances during a three-month spell from September until December 2015. Murphy previously played under Drummy at the Gunners.

Murphy, 26, left Oldham in the summer to join National League side Forest Green where he has scored five goals in 12 appearances.

On December he went out on loan to fellow National League club York City, making five appearances without scoring before returning to Forest Green in early January.

For a comprehensive list of Murphy’s playing stats, click here





