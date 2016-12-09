Drummy hoping virus will not dent hopes of win at Crewe

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy is determined his team will learn the lessons of their big defeat at Yeovil by beating Crewe Alexandra.

He takes his side up north boosted by a better display on Wednesday night when they only lost 1-0 to League One side Coventry City in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The Railwaymen currently lie just three points ahead of Reds in 12th place, having won two and drawn one of their last five league games.

Crewe have been in the headlines in recent weeks over historic allegations of sexual abuse of young players at the club.

Despite their off-the-field controversy, Crewe have continued to enjoy decent results.

Drummy said: “We gave an improved performance against Coventry and in the second half we created enough chances to win the game.

“We had two good one-on-ones with the keeper which coould have brought us goals.

“In the first half we weren’t quite there.”

“We have got to go there and get back to the standard we reached with the Grimsby game.

“We have got to perform - I’m expecting a tough game against a battling side. They are fighting for their lives - they are a talented side looking to play, and we have to stop that.”

Drummy will be hoping a virus bug will not greatly effect his squad, after Jordan Roberts had to pull out of the Coventry game on the night, suffering illness.

The Reds boss said: “Andre Blackman is affected, but Jordan Roberts is a little better.

“Hopefully this will prove to be just a 24-hour thing.”

Drummy planned to pick his team today (Friday) after holding a training session en route to Crewe at the National Sports Centre at Lilleshall in Shropshire.

