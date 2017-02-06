FAN’S VIEW: Crawley Old Girls bring Crawley Town great publicity

Before we maul over the heartbreak of another injury-time defeat on Saturday, let’s begin with the positives of last week.

Starting with the amazing story of the Crawley Town COGs and the national coverage these girls have brought to the club.

COGs stands for Crawley Town Old Girls and was set up by a certain Carol Bates just over a year ago for women over 30 to come together play football, keep fit and generally socialise.

It has turned into a rip-roaring success, so much so that both Sky Sports and most recently the BBC have run features on them.

Carol is an absolute legend at Crawley Town and attends every single Reds game, home and away.

The achievements and publicity she has achieved for the club through setting up the COGs has been absolutely superb, and she deserves all the accolades that come her way.

The COGs were featured on the BBC programme Inside Out last week and this can be viewed on BBC I-player. It’s well worth a watch. (Although a certain Dermot Drummy should definitely stick to football management rather than his acting skills!)

It has been a difficult couple of weeks on the pitch for the Reds, after the heartbreak of conceding an injury time goal at Notts County the week before, lightning struck twice when after being 1-0 up at home to Stevenage on Saturday (James Collins, yet again!), we then managed to not only concede an equaliser, but also a 95th minute winner to the Hertfordshire club.

Now I’m not blaming the supporters here, but surely it doesn’t help as a player when you see your own fans leaving the ground with ten minutes left to play.

With the game nicely poised at 1-1, all was still to play for. If you’ve paid to watch a football match, why not stay and watch the whole match.

You wouldn’t walk out of a cinema or theatre early? It’s a bug bear of mine and something that I wish people wouldn’t do.

Coming up now are three away games on the bounce, Blackpool, Luton and Colchester. If we are to keep our season alive then we really need to get some points on the board from these games.

Out of the three games above, Luton is the easiest one to get to with direct trains every 15 minutes from Three Bridges to Luton.

It would be great to see a decent number of Reds travel up to Kenilworth Road this weekend.

A ground that we have quite a decent record at. I hope I don’t jinx him but I for one will be backing James Collins to score again this Saturday! COYR