FAN’S VIEW: Steve Herbert says Good Friday’s point may prove to be valuable in quest to stay up

Unlike the previous home game against Plymouth, Crawley Town managed to hang on to secure a precious point at home to relegation-threatened Cheltenham Town last Friday.

It took a goalline clearance from Lewis Young and a man of the match performance by the Crawley Town post!

But at the business end of the season a clean sheet and a valuable point against a team in trouble will do for me.

Cheltenham Town only find themselves in this position because of the remarkable form and run that Newport County are on.

A few weeks ago the Welsh side were as good as down.

But after some battling 1-0 wins, including one against us, they now find themselves one win away from moving out of the bottom-two.

This puts serious pressure on both Hartlepool and Cheltenham.

Hence why Good Friday’s point may well turn out to be so important come the end of the season.

For us to still go down would mean some freak results, but as League Two has proved this season, anyone can beat anyone else on their day.

I write this before our Easter Monday game at Accrington Stanley.

Even though I do believe we are now safe, I would still like to see one more league win at least this season, just to ease the jitters.

The question is where is that next win going to come from? Current form makes pretty depressing reading.

Reds have only won three games out of the last 17 in the league. With a few draws thrown in, that’s a total of 14 points out of a possible 51 available.

Like I said, grim reading. But to find a positive out of our current downturn in form, only the Crewe result, a 3-0 defeat at home, has been a battering.

Most games have been close affairs even if the football on show at times hasn’t been particularly pleasing on the eye.

I do however still believe that this season has been ok and a learning curve for Dermot Drummy and his players.

Many of whom have had to get to know each other’s game and adjust to the type of football that DD wants his team to play.

For Dermot himself, this is his first foray into the world of football league management and I’m sure he has learnt a lot over the past 12 months.

That’s why some fans should get off his back. We’re Crawley Town and staying up this season was surely the main requirement by the owners. I think we have just about achieved that.

With a few new additions in the summer, we can all look forward to that feeling of fresh optimism and hope that a new season brings.