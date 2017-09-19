Former Cardiff City and Ipswich Town defender Josh Yorwerth signs new three-year deal for Crawley Town

Crawley Town defender Josh Yorwerth has signed a new three-year contract.

The former Ipswich Town player has earned an extra two-year deal as his previous contract was due to finish at the end of the season.

The Welshman has made 31 appearances and scored three goals since joining Reds, initially on loan from Championship club Ipswich in September 2015 before joing permanently at the end of the 2015-16 season.

In October 2016 the former Cardiff City youth went out on loan to Welsh Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division club Merthyr Town and made six appearances.

Head coach Harry Kewell was delighted with the news.

He said: “Josh is someone I’ve been really impressed with since I’ve come in - he has shown great hunger, desire and work ethic.

“We suffered some injuries early on this year and Josh came in and really took his chance, which was fantastic to see.

“He’s still young, only 22, so he’s only going to improve and having him tied to the club for the next three years is only a good thing and shows the direction the club is heading.”