Former Leyton Orient star Dean Cox thanks fans for warm welcome in exciting debut

Crawley Town new signing Dean Cox enjoyed making an exciting debut for Reds during their 2-0 win at home to Yeovil Town on Monday.

He gave fans a hint of things to come by setting up a goal and linking play well to help clinch the victory.

Dean Cox. Crawley Town v Yeovil Town. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Cox thanked the fans for their warm welcome and is looking forward to many more winning displays in 2017.

He said: “I was surprised that I started, a great surprise, not that I’m complaining - I got 60 minutes under my belt, it was great, the whole day, my family being here and it was a good moment.

“The fans gave me a great reception when I came off and I can’t thank them enough and I hope they enjoyed the 60 minutes they saw and I look forward to many more appearances.

“I am here to play and try my best - if I can inspire the team every week, so be it, that would be great.

“I’m here to enjoy my football. We want to make the play-offs. If you don’t dream, what is the point in playing?

“We can dream, work hard, chip away and get the points and give it a really good go.

“I have got to thank the fitness coach here, Marc (Lindsey) whose done great with me - I felt good, I really did. It was great to set-up a goal, a lovely feeling.

“The sky’s the limit really - if you can perform like that, we are going to win more football matches.

“It’s a team ethic, we have to stick together. It’s a squad game. Every manager’s going to want a few bodies in January - that’s only going to enhance the team.

“To come out and bounce back like we did shows great character. We need character to reach the play-offs and I believe we can do it!”

