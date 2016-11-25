Harrold’s goalscoring return is great, but Drummy wants intelligent play to his frontman

Matt Harrold has made a goalscoring return to Reds - but Dermot Drummy insists they must play the right way to the fans’ favourite frontman.

The striker has netted twice in two games since his return from injuries which have dogged his campaign.

He had played a bit-part role at the start of the season with five appearances from the bench following a longer-than-expected recovery from a knee operation and was then hit by a fresh Achilles problem.

But having notched on his comeback against Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup, he then claimed Reds’ only goal at Mansfield last Saturday.

And while Drummy is pleased to have the goal-getter back and notching, he was unhappy with the style of football his side played into the tall forward at Mansfield.

Instead of route-one stuff, he will be working with his team to play with ‘intelligence’ in the build-up as they get the ball to Harrold.

Drummy said: “It was a great goal at Bristol. Matt will always get goals, he is that type of player, but it is the management of Matt at the moment.

“The management of his body and the way I want to play. I didn’t think at Mansfield in the first half we played the way I wanted to play.

“We brought Matt in and played with him and James Collins and it just became a direct game with little thought. That is not want I want to do, but what I will be judged on.

“While Matt is very good aerially, I also want players to have football intelligence and get it wide and cross it to him rather than just kick it to his head amongst 20 other players.

“We need our wide players to be on form, Jordan Roberts and Enzio Boldewijn. We have to understand what type of player he is and deliver to Matt.”

