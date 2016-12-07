Is former Crystal Palace defender training with Crawley Town?

Could former Crystal Palace defender Christian Scales be back training with Crawley Town?

The full-back, who was at Reds last season, has been without a club since being released by the South London in May.

The 20-year-old made eight appearances at Crawley last year after joining on a loan deal from the Premier League club back in August 2015.

The club’s Twitter account tweeted a picture last Friday pledging support for the injured Matt Harrold and an unidentified blonde person - in training kit - to the left of the picture looks remarkable like Scales.

Head coach Dermot Drummy has already revealed he is planning to make one or two additions to his side.

With Reds’ recent defensive woes, could Scales be brought in to help shore things up?

