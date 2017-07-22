Kewell wants errors to be cut out after Crawley Town are hit for six

Harry Kewell wants his Crawley Town side to cut out 'silly' errors ahead of their League 2 curtain-raiser with Port Vale two weeks from today.

Reds were dealt a harsh lesson by Premier League new boys Brighton & Hove Albion, falling to a 6-0 defeat at the Checkatrade Stadium this afternoon.

Efforts from Solly March, Pascal Gross, Tomer Hemed, Jamie Murphy, Connor Goldson and a late Glenn Murray spot-kick were enough to see Crawley suffer a first loss in four friendly fixtures so far this pre-season.

Although Kewell's team are unlikely to face a team with the quality Brighton possess again this term, the Reds boss wants to see silly errors erased.

He said: "What I can take out of today's game is a lot of what Brighton did, which was excellent. For both me and my players we need to learn at this level you cannot afford to make some of the mistakes we did.

"If you begin to make the errors then teams of the quality they have will punish you.

"I'd rather be making the mistakes we are now as opposed to five weeks into the season but I would rather us not be making them.

"Regardless of the punishment, I do not want my team to be making them and I'm hoping we'll make the improvements heading into the season start in a couple of weeks."

Crawley's pre-season programme concludes this week with a trip to National League South new boys Bognor Regis on Wednesday (7.45pm), before bringing preparations to the new season to a close against League 1 Portsmouth at the Checkatrade Stadium next Saturday (3pm).

