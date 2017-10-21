Kewell: ‘We deserved to beat Luton’

Crawley Harry Kewell believes his side did enough to beat the best team in the league.

He paid tribute to Luton Town but pointed out Reds kept a clean sheet and played their own game well during their 0-0 draw.

Crawley were applauded off the field by the fans with a standing ovation.

Kewell said: “I am sure they (the fans) would be a little bit upset because I felt we deserved the game.

“Don’t get me wrong, Luton are a fantastic team; they hit the bar, they’ve got great players up front, they’ve great movement, great goalscorer they’ve taken from us (James Collins) so they’ve got armoury and look to counter-attack a lot. I felt we stopped that and picked a lot of the second balls up and played.”

Kewell reckons his side are getting better but just need to be more resolute.

He said: “We are doing the right things; we just need to be a little bit more hungrier, a little bit more determined, we are heading in the right direction.

“We all know we are missing my big man up front (Thomas Verheydt), someone to hold it, having said that Panutche (Camara) was excellent today, I thought he was fantastic.”

This match featured Josh Yorwerth playing in front of the defence. But Kewell will not necessarily stick to the same formation or players in future games.

He said: “Every game is different, every team presents opportunities for my players. I’ve had a couple of great performances from Billy (Clifford), from Dennon (Lewis), and they understand that.

“This was the way this team had to play against this team. Next week will be a completely different way.”