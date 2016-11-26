Loss would have meant doom and gloom, but win was fully deserved - Drummy

Dermot Drummy admitted another defeat would have meant ‘doom and gloom’ but praised his players after a ‘fully deserved’ victory against Grimsby Town.

Crawley Town ended a nine-game winless run in all competitions as they clinched a 3-2 victory in League Two this afternoon to climb up to 16th place.

Goals from James Collins and a Jordan Roberts brace - the second direct from a corner - saw Reds win for the first time in the league since October 1.

The Mariners got back into the game just before half-time as Omar Bogle made it 1-1, but a fantastic attacking display in the second half gave Reds a two-goal cushion, before another late strike from Bogle.

Drummy said: “I thought the football we played in the second half was great to watch, credit to Grimsby as they came to play attacking football, so for the fans, I thought it was a really exciting game.

“I have got to say after giving a goal away a minute before half-time, the lads stuck together, came out and really took the game to Grimsby and fully deserved the win.

“I pick the side and we have had some inexperienced players in at centre-back and it has been a tough learning curve for them as it is very physical and very aerial in this league.

“Today, Mark Connolly and Josh Yowerth were outstanding and in front of them Jimmy Smith and Josh Payne had a well-balanced game. They allowed the space and movement for Billy Clifford and the front players - that’s the way we want to play.

“We stuck to what we want to do and if we had lost today it would have been doom and gloom, but hopefully the fans can see what is happening here.

“The boys were at one another at half-time as they were disappointed with how the goal went in, but I said ‘let’s stick together, we are a team’. When people break up and don’t stick together, the team will fall apart.

“Credit to everyone. The experienced players like Connolly, James Collins, Lewis Young and Matt Harrold when he came on, kept the team going, talking and in shape. They played a massive part today.”

The Reds head coach also saluted his players for two excellent team goals and added: “It’s credit to the players as I ask them to play what they see.

“That’s not me working a particular way as I do not believe that’s the way football is played.

“If they see situations on the pitch and can score great goals then it is an art and football is an art - I will always work like that.”

On Roberts’ goal direct from a corner, Drummy added: “I’d love to say I worked on it or Matt (Gray) worked on it, but you’ll have to ask Jordan Roberts what he say there.”

