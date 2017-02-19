Matt Tubbs: Memories of playing Manchester United

Tubbs expects Sutton United’s forthcoming FA Cup fifth round game against Arsenal to be like Crawley’s game against Manchester United.

It will be played on Monday, February 20 and will be shown live on BBCTV.

Speaking earlier this month Tubbs said: “They are playing Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League the previous Wednesday, so I don’t know who they are going to be playing with.

“But I’d love to rub shoulders with World class players like Alexis Sanchez or Theo Walcott.

“They may rest a few players which gives us a chance, especially at Sutton.

“If it is their under-23s or fringe players they may not like playing at our place in front of a 5,000 capacity on our articifical pitch.

“But we would have to be on our best form like against Leeds and they would all have to be in bad form.”