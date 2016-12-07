Steady as you go Joe - McNerney back in training after six weeks out

It’ll be a case of steady as you go for Joe McNerney who resumed training with Crawley Town this week.

The centre-back is back on the training field after his recent explorative knee operation that ruled him out of action for six weeks.

He has missed eight games in all competitions since picking up a knock in Reds’ 0-0 draw with Accrington Stanley back in October.

The Checkatrade Stadium outfit, however, will not rush the ex-Working man back into competitive action.

Head coach Dermot Drummy said: “It’s a real positive that he has done an unopposed training session. He just needs to get up to speed a little bit for the benefit of Joe really.

“I am sure he would play if I asked him to, but I am going to integrate him back into training.”

