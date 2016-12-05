TASTE OF THE TERRACE: Yeovil hoodoo strikes again

I said last week that more performances like we saw against Grimsby Town would soon bring the fans flocking back.

The opposite, of course, also applies and so many of those contemplating a return to the terraces at Broadfield would have had their minds made up by the debacle at Yeovil.

There is something about Yeovil Town, especially at their Huish Park ground, that brings out the worst in Crawley and they simply seem unable to play their normal game.

Last Saturday was no different which was particularly galling for the intrepid 79 fans who probably made the trip despite their better judgement.

Team changes did not help as Reds had both Lewis Young and Josh Yorwerth suspended.

Aryan Tajbaksh came in for Young at right back but neither he nor Andre Blackman, who was unwell, made it to the second half.

No disrespect is intended to their replacements, Enzio Boldewijn and Bobson Bawling, but both are wingers and it is surely not in Dermot Drummy’s tactical plans to play wing backs with two in the middle.

It was surprising that the more defensively minded Conor Henderson was ignored at the restart and you can’t blame Yeovil for taking full advantage of that situation.

It has to be said, however, that none of the players in defensive roles covered themselves with glory.

Tom Eaves gave Yeovil the lead with a cheeky back heel that you simply cannot legislate for but after that the Reds’ defenders were complicit in their own downfall.

The marking was poor, the challenges weak, the reactions slow and Glenn Morris showed a tendency to be beaten easily on his near post.

Part of the reason the defence was under so much pressure was the way Yeovil bossed the midfield and it was odd that Kaby Djalo’s close marking skills were not pressed into action.

I think Drummy made the wrong choices but was not helped by those he showed faith in.

It is always easier to play well from the touchline than it is when you are in the thick of things and also much easier to see what’s what when you are high up in the stand than when you are in the dugout.

I saw that first hand in the Sussex Senior Cup win in midweek against Langney Wanderers although I was in just the right place to see Henderson’s exceptional free kick for the opening goal.

As for the penalty we conceded I haven’t a clue as I was at the wrong end on ground level.

You can’t see everything without a good viewing position (that’s why the TV gantries are up high) but I could see a fine effort put in by the fringe players. Attacking play was to the fore and the home side had to work hard to keep the score down but it is not going forward where we are troubled.

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!