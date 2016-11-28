‘Thanks to Merthyr Town for whatever they were feeding Yorwerth’

Crawley Town defender Josh Yorwerth came back with a bang on Saturday with a dynamite display against Grimsby Town.

The Welsh centre-half returned from his loan spell with Merthyr Town with real conviction as he helped Reds end their nine-game winless run on Saturday.

Partnering Mark Connolly at centre-back, Yorwerth had an exceptional game in a ball-winning showing, all the while marking Mariners talisman Omar Bogle.

Despite scoring two goals, Yorwerth did a great job on the striker and head coach Dermot Drummy thanked Merthyr for whatever they had been feeding him back in Wales.

Drummy said: “I have to say, Josh going back to Merthyr Tydfil and his family was good for him. He played a lot of games for Merthyr Town, but interestingly after coming back in training he looked a bit dippy (up and down).

“But when I put the team in and he knew he was playing centre-half, he came alive. That’s the connection with Josh, he wants to play so much when he isn’t in the team it unbalances him.

“That’s great, the connection is you want to stay in the team and against Grimsby he has done great and thanks to Merthyr to whatever they have been feeding him.”

With Joe McNerney still on the comeback trail and injuries in the defensive line in the past few weeks, it was a much-welcome confident display from the two centre-backs on Saturday.

And while Bogle did manage to net twice, that didn’t do justice to the back five’s display.

Drummy added: “There were quite a few scouts here and I am not sure who they were watching, but he (Bogle) is a handful. He has great movement and a good strike on him, but I thought Josh marked him well and we nullyfied him.

“I know that sounds strange when he has scored two goals, the second goal is what it is, but the header is silly play for us giving the ball away.”

