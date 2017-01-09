Whitehawk’s Torres to miss Sussex Senior Cup clash against Crawley Town

Crawley Town former fans’ favourite Sergio Torres will miss tomorrow night’s clash against his former side in the quarter-final of the Sussex Senior Cup.

On Saturday the Whitehawk captain was stretchered off from his side’s 1-0 defeat away to Chelmsford City in National League South.

He received six stitches to his knee but thankfully did not suffer more serious ligament damage.

However the former Reds midfielder is likely to be out of action for three weeks while he recovers.

Whitehawk thrashed Crawley 6-1 when the two sides last met in a competitive match in the same competition in January 2015.

Tuesday’s match at the Checkatrade Stadium kicks-off at 7.45pm.

