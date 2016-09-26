FA Vase first round draw: Sussex teams continue Vase quest

The first round draw of the FA Vase was made today at Wembley Stadium with a number of Sussex teams still going strong.

Shoreham, who smashed 10 goals past Oakwood on Saturday, will host either Glebe or Deal Town on Saturday 22 October.

Crowborough Athletic will make the trip to Banstead Athletic while Wick will host highflying Southern Combination Premier side Haywards Heath Town.

Canterbury City or Peacehaven & Telscombe will welcome Lydney Town and Southern Combination division one outfit Ringmer or Sport Club Thames will host FC Elmstead.

Horsham YMCA were drawn at home to Horndean while Eastbourne United, who enjoyed a fine 2-1 triumph against AFC Croydon at the Oval on Saturday, were rewarded with a home tie against Horley Town.

Lancing are at Beckenham Town and Eastbourne Town welcome Tooting and Mitcham Wanderers to the Saffrons.

Chichester City make the trip to Ash United and Newhaven will also be on the road as they go to Lordswood.

All ties must be played on Saturday 22 October 2016, kick-off 3.00pm with replays on or before Thursday 27 October 2016, kick-off 7.45pm. Clubs may mutually agree to penalties being taken after extra time to determine the winner of a first match without having a replay.