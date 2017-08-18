Faili hopes Three Bridges can ‘narrow the gap’ in FA Cup tie against Greenwich Borough

Have your say

Three Bridges boss Paul Faili believes his team are better equipped this season than last to take on big-spending Greenwich Borough in the FA Cup.

They travel to the south east London club on Saturday eager to pit their wits against the Bostik League high-flyers who have some well-known professional players on their books.

He said: “When we played them last season it was a great test for us.

“Such is the massive gulf between the teams between the top of that league and the bottom, this would have been a terrifying ground to go to last year.

“They are a very good side, are very professional and will be very tough to beat.

“We hope to have narrowed the gap as we have improved our squad this season.”

Faili will be without Trevor McCreadie (knee injury), Nathan Koo-Boothe and the holidaying Tyrone Berry.

Greenwich have a number of well-known players in their set-up who have all played for Crawley Town: Gary Alexander, John Mackie and Charlie MacDonald.

Bridges made a winning start to life back in the Southern Combination League Premier Division by recording a 2-1 win against AFC Uckfield Town.

They took an early ninth minute lead through Mitch Casselman which was increased by Matt Whitehead early in the second half.

Anthony Storey pulled a late goal back for Uckfield to make it 2-1.

Faili said: “It was a slow start and I think lots of the boys need to adapt to County football.

“It’s more physical and a lot less football - Uckfield were happy to defend.

“We were nervous as there are high expectations for this team.”