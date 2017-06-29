Former Arsenal, Charlton and Oldham defender Evina joins Reds from Doncaster on loan

Defender Cedric Evina has joined Crawley Town on a season long loan from Doncaster Rovers.

The full-back trained with his teammates for the first time earlier today and links up with Harry Kewell’s side as preparations for the 2017-18 campaign continue to take shape.

Cedric Evina in action for Doncaster Rovers

Having begun his career at Arsenal, the defender made 15 appearances for the North London side’s reserve team before joining Oldham Athletic in 2010.

During his time at Boundary Park the Frenchman made 27 appearances in League One scoring twice.

In the summer of 2011 the full-back made the move south to join Charlton Athletic as the south London side won promotion that season from League One.

The following year he made 11 Championship appearances for the Addicks during the 2012-13 season and another eight the year after.

Harry Kewell takes training at Sussexsport's Falmer Sports Complex at the University of Sussex. Picture by Jemma R Jones/Sussexsport

At the start of the 2014-15 campaign Cedric moved north to join up with Doncaster Rovers, and he made 24 appearances in all competitions in his first year with the Yorkshire club.

He made 42 League One appearances the year after, before turning out 16 times in League Two for Darren Ferguson’s men last season.