Three Bridges 3 Lewes 5: Bridges show fight but fall to bottom of table

An 11th straight league defeat leaves Bridges stranded at the foot of the table, but they continue to battle manfully and at one stage were in dreamland at 2-1 up five minutes into the second half of this fast and furious encounter.

There was only one goal in the first half, coming after 16 minutes when a defensive lapse gave Charles Coppola the opportunity to cross for Duncan Culley, whose header at the far post was adjudged to have crossed the line despite the efforts of Kieran Thorp to palm the ball clear.

Bridges responded and Devon Fender provided three excellent low crosses, the last of which led to a goalmouth scramble in which Maxime Agnoly couldn’t quite force the ball over the line.

The half closed with Hakeem Adelakun heading into the side netting from Jamie Crellin’s cross, although three minutes before that Thorp had made an excellent block to deny Ronnie Conlon as he latched onto Matthew George’s pass inside from the left.

Bridges could hardly have wished for a better start to the second half as they were level within 40 seconds of the restart. Jay Conroy, who had an impressive game, crossed towards Adekakun and found Kieran Djilali, whose shot seemed to have been stopped by keeper Lucas Covolan until it somehow crept in via a defender!

But there was no doubt about the quality of Bridges’ second goal four minutes later as Agnoly found Michael Wilson, whose lay back was met by a stunning - now trademark - finish by Adelakun from the edge of the box.

Lewes responded with an enforced substitution which paid off immediately after 56 minutes when former Bridges favourite Jamie Brotherton chipped the ball in from the left for substitute Stephen Okah to head home at the near post.

A good drive by Jack Dixon then brought out another fine save by Thorp, but after 65 minutes Brotherton outwitted Dan Mobsby and the ball fell kindly for Conlon to drive Lewes back into the lead.

Thorp saved well from Culley but after 70 minutes Dixon’s corner fell for Brotherton to stab over the line, atoning for an astonishing first half miss in front of an open goal.

But Bridges then hit back after 76 minutes with Fender crossing and substitute Tony Garrod turning the ball in at the near post.

And seven minutes from time Agnoly had a good chance to level but screwed his shot wide!

There was still time for Thorp to make another brilliant save from Okah after yet more dazzling work by the tireless Coppola, but in the dying seconds Thorp was left unsighted as Dixon struck a low drive from just outside the goal area to wrap up the points and leave Bridges as low as they can go!

Bridges: Thorp; Conroy; Helsdown (Mobsby 22); Howard-Bold; Cooney; Crellin; Fender; Wilson (Garrod 70); Agnoly; Adelakun; Djilali.

Unused subs: Hayles, Sargent, Lansdale

Attendance: 153

Aerotron Man of the Match: Kieron Thorp

