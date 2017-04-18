Three Bridges beat East Grinstead despite no keeper

A victory that was well earned and one which keeps Bridges maintaining hopes of a reprieve from relegation.

Makeshift keeper John Lansdale put on the gloves between the stick and he was just one of 11 Bridges heroes on an Easter Monday afternoon that produced a rare win against ‘bogey’ side East Grinstead.

The back-four all performed brilliantly, Lee Hall was a diamond in midfield, Abu Touray worked relentlessly until finally coming off exhausted late in the game, but the real plus was the partnership up front of Tim Cook, 16, and relative veteran Tony Garrod, both getting on the scoresheet,

Devon Fender, Dan Mobsby and Lee Hall all contributed with shots that came close, while home keeper Jordan Beeney spilled one Touray cross before the ball was scrambled away and then got a touch to a solid drive by Cook.

Just as it looked as though Bridges weren’t going to get anything from their first half dominance, the 44th minute brought an excellent through-ball by Cook for Garrod to collect and drive home.

And the second half could hardly have started better for the visitors as within a minute they had doubled their lead as Garrod pressured a defender into a poor back pass.

Cook intercepted and left Beeney with no chance. But he should have added another two minutes later but blasted over after another delightful lay off by Garrod.

Just before that though, Hakeem Adelakun struck the crossbar with one of his trademark thunderous efforts, and he also came close with one free-kick before forcing Beeney to tip over another.

Lansdale’s hopes of a clean sheet were ruined in the 89th minute when Jensen Grant’s only mistake resulted in a trip on Tashi Kwayie, who slotted the penalty himself.

And in a nervy three additional minutes, Lansdale twice had to be brave with punched clearances as free-kicks were delivered into the danger area.

East Grinstead: Beeney, Shepherd, Taylor, Hoare, Choules, McIntyre, McConnell, Gill, Deen, (Giraud- Hutchinson 85), Elliott (Anderson 85), Gaggin (Kwayie 68).

Unused subs: Ogunlawa, Burns.

Bridges: Lansdale, Fender, Rose, Hall, Mobsby, J.Grant, Touray (Agnoly 84), Adelakun, Garrod, Cook, Toussaint (Wilson 75).

Unused Subs: Benz-Salomon, Allen-Djilali.

Attendance: 121

Aerotron Man of the Match:

Tim Cook