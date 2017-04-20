Three Bridges to play tonight’s game at East Grinstead

Three Bridges are to play their postponed home match tonight (Thursday) against Cray Wanderers at Ryman League neighbours East Grinstead Town.

Bridges’ own Jubilee Field pitch was damaged at the weekend when vandals cut the water pipes which feed the irrigation system.

This forced the postponement of last Saturday’s game against Cray and left them looking for a venue to host their final two home games of the campaign.

Tonight’s match was going to be played at Dartford club VCD Athletic, but this option was withdrawn and East Grinstead offered their East Court ground at short notice.

Tonight’s match kicks-off at 7.30pm.

Saturday’s scheduled home game against Walton Casuals will be played at Merstham FC, kick-off 3pm.

Tickets for both matches cost £5 for adults and seniors with under-16s allowed in free.