BOXING: Crawley’s Jones to fight for WBC international belt in London

Ben Jones is to headline an upcoming show at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London on Saturday, March 4.

The Crawley-based fighter, who has shared the ring with current IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby and two-time world title challenger Stephen Smith, will fight for the WBC international featherweight title on a show hosted by Assassin Boxing founder Kaz Evans.

Jones is hoping to get his chance to challenge for major honours this year, in a featherweight division of superb fighters which includes Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz.

The division was once dominated by the notorious Prince Naseem Hamed.

The show, organised by Assassin Promotions is scheduled for March 4 and features some of boxing’s most exciting prospects.

Debutants will include Alfie Best Junior at featherweight and middleweight Josh Douglas, who is announcing himself onto the professional stage in 2017.

The talented boxer recently announced plans for a string of fights in 2017 under the Assassin brand, with bouts scheduled for Bournemouth, Brighton and London, all in the first quarter of 2017.

Assassin founder Kaz Evans said: “This is a chance for Ben to shine under the lights. He’s shown what he can do countless times and we think he can take things to the next level in 2017; winning the WBC international belt is a key part of that process.

“The London show should be a good night of entertainment in a great venue and should act as a benchmark for future shows.”

