Crawley AC ladies win silver at South of England Champs

Crawley AC under-20 women gained a superb silver medal at the South of England Championships at Parliament Hill in Hampstead Heath, London on Saturday.

The team of Livvy Dowle, 28th, Kennagh Marsh 30th, Soph Dowle 34th, and Kathy Peters 40th were outstanding.

The first race saw the U15 boys complete a 4.5km course.

Crawley’s leading runner was Callum Stone, who finished in a fine 44th place and led the team (Stone 44th, still recovering from illness Joe Smith 57th, Arnold Perana 107th, Nathan Buckeridge 133rd) to ninth place.

The U13 girls team (Katie Cole 35th, Millie Owton 146th, Harriet Alexander 147th, Tallulah Sullivan 181st) finished 20th while the U13 boys were 33rd (Dylan Hanslow 54th, Tom Fox 186th, Tom Kimber 239th, Tom Harris 268th).

Later in the senior women’s 8km event, Susan Aldridge was 171st out of 574 finishers.

Martin Brine 620th, Will Heap 737th, Dave Cook 758th, Gavin Newton 806th were among the 1068 finishers in the senior men’s tough 15km excursion around the heath.