Crawley Boxing Club to stage thrilling show at Bewbush Centre

Big time boxing returns to the Bewbush Centre on Saturday night when Crawley’s leading club stages a blockbusting open show.

At the time of going to press the club’s matchmakers had put together a bill of a staggering 17 bouts which is certain to thrill the town’s fight fans.

Headlining the boxing bonanza is Crawley Boxing Club’s newest signing Ricardo Slue, the 2015 ABA Heavyweight king who takes on Basingstoke’s Bryce Goodrich.

Two big-punching heavyweights with outstanding reputations are sure to prove a huge hit with the punters, in addition to the crop of up and coming Crawley boxers.

The juniors are certain to get the evening off to a cracking start, with new boy Alin Iacoban making his debut against Yousaff Shah from the Fighting Fit boxing club.

Another powerful local junior also making his bow in the ring is Isaac Osterreicher, who faces Kent’s Singh Zurel.

Fellow juniors Jay Watkins, Sulman Mirza, James King, Amaan Ali Khan and Kristian Reders are all scheduled to box in three-round clashes against well-rated opposition.

Popular seniors Callum Maccrossen and James Verbeeten are both certain to have the crowd on their feet in their bouts.

Both fighters are looking in superb shape in the gym in the build-up to the big night.

Pete Murphy is also hoping to feature on the show for the home club, as is Sher Khan.

Another mega-bout is the much anticipated Southern Counties Lightweight Belt clash between Hove’s Keenan McFadden and Jake Clarke from Southampton’s Golden Ring boxing club.

This is one not to be missed by the fans as it’s touted to be the bout of the year so far.

The doors open at the Bewbush Centre, Dorsten Square, at 7pm, with boxing starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are still available priced: adults

£10 (in advance), under-16s £5. Family ticket (2 adults, 2 children) £25 by calling the ticket hotline on 07786 907761.

There will be tickets available on the door priced at £15.