Gardner keen to build great 2017

Boxing star Gareth Gardner says he is planning on making 2017 the biggest year of his boxing career, starting with his next assignment at the Effingham Park Hotel in Copthorne.

The undefeated professional welterweight, who trains out of the Warriors Boxing Academy in East Grinstead, will face Mickey “The Machine” Blackburn in the main event of the Queensbury professional boxing league’s opening show of the year on Saturday, February 4.

The 31-year-old star of the televised show on British Eurosport will be looking to replicate the sizzling display he produced back in December when he became the first man to stop experienced Nigerian warrior Ideh Ochuko in three blistering rounds of action at the K2 arena in Crawley.

Gardner said: “After the Ochuko win I had a few days off, but all over the Christmas period I’ve been working hard down at Warriors and been focussing on making this the biggest year of my career.”

The man tasked wrecking Gardner’s plans brings a solid reputation to the contest.

He built an impressive combat résumé in the world of kickboxing before turning to professional boxing in 2016, and Gardner is hoping the Lincolnshire man will live up to his ring moniker and give him a proper test.

“I don’t know too much about Blackburn other than he goes by the nickname “machine”, so lets hope he’s well oiled and ready for February 4th, continued Gardner.

“My training has been going really well and ideally I’d like to get the rounds under my belt this time and build on my experience”

“Whatever Mickey Blackburn shows up I know the fans who always turn out to support me will be in for a great fight, and I’ll be more than ready to put on another great performance”

Gardner’s showdown with Blackburn will take place on Saturday February 4th at the Effingham Park Hotel in West Sussex, and for ticket information call the box office on 0203 751 8599.