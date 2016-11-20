Horsham Boxing Club stage thrilling show

Horsham Boxing Club put on a highly successful show last night at the Holbrook Club.

Around 300-400 fans enjoyed 16 bouts featuring boxers of all ages ranging from 11 to around 30.

Horsham Boxing Club's Phil Willis. Picture by Graham Carter SUS-161120-151657002

There was some terrific action on display, with many of those taking part being their first taste of competition.

The local club were represented in 13 contests and emerged with five wins, seven losses and one no result.

Raising their hands to tremendous support from the appreciative spectators, Horsham’s winners were: Max Cole, Luke Stevens, Jeter Berte, Ryan Thorpe and Phil Willis.

Even those who did not get the judges’ decision offered plenty of entertainment and drew great applause from the crowd. Such as Josh Mercer, Harvey Divall, Zach Hurry, Sam McCelland, Paul Clarke, Harry Mattock and Simon Bayliss.

Horsham Boxing Club junior boxer Tom Creasey. Picture by Graham Carter SUS-161120-152755002

Horsham’s Tom Creasey, 14, showed great promise in his skills contest over three rounds against Patrick Devlin of Bulmershe. He did well but this type of fight is for experience only and no result is given.

Horsham’s Jeter Berte produced the most entertaining bout of the night when he recovered from being knocked over in the first minute of the first round to eventually overpower Stonebridge boxer Claudia Buda.

Looking dominant in the second and third rounds, Berte rallied to knock over his opponent in the third round before claiming the first win of his career with a unanimous decision.

Another very popular home winner was Ryan Thorpe, 21, who also gained his first ever win in a closely fought rematch against Sandwich boxer Jake Scudbury.

Horsham junior Cole, 11, won his first ever competitive bout, having previously completed seven skills bouts.

He beat George Wood from East Brighton with a split decision over three 90-second rounds.

Luke Stevens, who is from Cranleigh, gained his second win in four bouts when he beat Southpaw Jordan Holloway (Lawrence Boxing Club), despite conceding three kilos, with a split decision.

Rounding off the evening with a flourish was, Willis, 28, who made his competitive debut and won his first ever fight.

He beat Southpaw Olly Rix (Pound for Pound) with a unanimous decision, having launched a successful late attack in the third round, which followed up on some good early work.

